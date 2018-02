BRIEF-Kering Says Will Retain 15.70 Percent Of Puma's Share Capital Following Spin-Off

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kering:

* SAYS KERING AND ARTEMIS UNDERTAKE TO RETAIN THEIR STAKE IN PUMA FOR SIX AND 12 MONTHS RESPECTIVELY FROM THE PAYMENT DATE OF SHARES IN PUMA TO KERING SHAREHOLDERS

* SAYS KERING AND ARTEMIS DECLARE THAT THEY WILL ACT IN CONCERT VIS-A-VIS PUMA POST-COMPLETION OF THE DISTRIBUTION IN KIND

* SAYS KERING RESERVES THE POSSIBILITY TO PURCHASE PUMA SHARES POST-COMPLETION OF THE DISTRIBUTION IN KIND DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS

* SAYS WILL RETAIN 15.70 PERCENT OF PUMA'S SHARE CAPITAL AND 15.85 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OUTSTANDING AND VOTING RIGHTS OF PUMA FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS