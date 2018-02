Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kerlink Sa:

* KERLINK AND TELEMAR DEMONSTRATING SMART-BUILDING BENEFITS IN PROOF-OF-CONCEPT NEAR VICENZA, ITALY‍​

* KERLINK AND TELEMAR ANNOUNCED DEPLOYMENT OF A SMART-BUILDING NETWORK FOR MONITORING AIR TEMPERATURE IN BUILDINGS NEAR VICENZA Source text: bit.ly/2CtquFG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)