BRIEF-Kerlink FY EBITDA Loss Widens To 5.0 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - KERLINK SA:

* REVENUE FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR DECREASED BY 24% COMPARED WITH 2018, AT €13.0M

* FY EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 9.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.8 MILLION Y AGO

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, THE GROUP HAD A CASH POSITION OF €6.3M

* OBSERVED A SLOWDOWN IN SALES TRENDS FROM MID-MARCH

* REVENUE FOR Q1 CAME OUT AT €2.6M VERSUS €2.9M IN Q1 2019

* AT START OF 2020, THE GROUP TOOK OUT NEW LOANS WITH BPI FRANCE AND ITS BANKING PARTNERS TO THE TUNE OF €2.75M Source text: bit.ly/3aRDh1K Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)