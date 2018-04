April 4 (Reuters) - KERLINK SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO CONTINUE DELIVERING STRONG GROWTH THIS YEAR.

* FY REVENUE EUR 24.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 313,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 689,000 YEAR AGO