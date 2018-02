Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kernel Holding SA:

* SAYS ENTERS INTO US$ 100 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* SAYS FINALIZED EXECUTION OF PRE-EXPORT CREDIT FACILITY WITH A SYNDICATE OF EUROPEAN BANKS

* SAYS FACILITY TO BE USED TO FUND WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS OF ITS GRAIN EXPORT BUSINESS IN UKRAINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)