BRIEF-Keros Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $5.11

May 22 (Reuters) - Keros Therapeutics Inc:

* KEROS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS AND FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* KEROS THERAPEUTICS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $5.11

* KEROS THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS CASH, EQUIVALENTS AT MARCH 31, WILL FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX NEEDS INTO H2 2022

* KEROS THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE KER-047 PHASE 1 TRIAL OF IN MID-2020, SUBSEQUENTLY REPORT DATA IN H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)