Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kerr Mines Inc:

* KERR MINES INC - INTENDS TO UPSIZE PLACEMENT OF SHARES IN COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $0.30 PER SHARE

* KERR MINES INC - COMPANY WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT ITS FLAGSHIP COPPERSTONE MINE IN ARIZONA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: