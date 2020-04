BRIEF-Kerry Group CEO draws confidence from rebound in Chinese trading

April 30 (Reuters) - Kerry Group PLC:

* KERRY GROUP CEO SAYS CHINA TASTE & NUTRITION UNIT VOLUMES IN APRIL IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR AFTER CIRCA 30% Q1 FALL

* KERRY GROUP CEO AT A GLOBAL LEVEL, TRADING IN FOOD SERVICE CHANNEL IN APRIL BACK BY TWO-THIRDS FROM LAST YEAR

* KERRY GROUP CEO SAYS SEEING GOOD MID-SINGLE DIGIT Y/Y GROWTH IN APRIL IN TASTE & NUTRITION RETAIL CHANNEL

* KERRY GROUP CEO SAYS SEEING HIGH DEGREE OF VOLATILITY BY CATEGORY IN CONSUMER FOODS BUSINESS

* KERRY GROUP CEO SAYS RECOVERY IN CHINA TRADING GIVES US CONFIDENCE AS TO HOW LIFTING OF RESTRICTIONS WILL PLAY OUT

* KERRY GROUP CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE PRESSURE ON PRICING WITH ELEMENT OF TRADING DOWN BY CUSTOMERS

* KERRY GROUP CEO SAYS SEES ANY PRICE PRESSURES AS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR KERRY

* KERRY GROUP CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WE WILL DO SOME BOLT ON TRANSACTIONS, SEES NO LET UP IN M&A ACTIVITY