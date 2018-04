April 30 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF BETWEEN $21.0 MILLION AND $22.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT GREGORY MADISON RESIGNED

* APPOINTED JODIE MORRISON AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT DIRECTORS TO SEVEN DIRECTORS Source text: [bit.ly/2w0gKQT] Further company coverage: