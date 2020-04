BRIEF-Kesko Adjusts Its Operations Due To The Coronavirus Epidemic

April 3 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj:

* KESKO ADJUSTS ITS OPERATIONS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* SOME 2,500 KESKO EMPLOYEES WORKING IN BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND SUPPORT FUNCTIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE AFFECTED

* LAY-OFF MEASURES WILL AFFECT SOME 2,000 EMPLOYEES.

* IN TOTAL, KESKO HAS SOME 12,000 EMPLOYEES IN FINLAND.

* ADJUSTMENT MEASURES ARE ALSO TAKING PLACE IN KESKO’S OPERATIONS IN SWEDEN, NORWAY, POLAND AND BALTIC COUNTRIES

* EMPLOYS SOME 12,000 PEOPLE OUTSIDE FINLAND.

* MAXIMUM DURATION FOR LAY-OFFS IS 90 DAYS

* SOME OF LAY-OFFS WILL BE PART-TIME.

* ADJUSTMENT MEASURES INCLUDE SUSPENSION OF RECRUITMENT PROCESSES, PART-TIME WORK, AND EMPLOYEE TRANSFERS BETWEEN UNITS WITHIN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)