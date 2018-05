May 3 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj:

* BOUGHT 44,000 SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE/SHARE OF 48.02 EUROS AND TOTAL COST OF 2.11 MILLION EUROS

* COMPANY HOLDS A TOTAL OF 670,085 OF ITS OWN B SHARES (KESKOB) INCLUDING THE SHARES ACQUIRED ON 03 MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: