March 19 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY SHALL CONVENE A NEW MEETING AT A DATE TO BE CONFIRMED LATER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)