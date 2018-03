March 14 (Reuters) - KESKO OYJ:

* FEBRUARY SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AT EUR ‍ 742.4 MILLION, UP 1.4 PERCENT IN COMP. TERMS ​

* FEBRUARY REPORTED SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FALL 7.2 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)