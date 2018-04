April 25 (Reuters) - KESKO OYJ:

* KESKO‘S INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY TO 31 MARCH 2018: KESKO‘S NET SALES GREW IN COMPARABLE TERMS AND PROFITABILITY IMPROVED

* Q1 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR 40.0 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 37.3 MILLION)

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 2.41 BILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 2.43 BILLION)

* Q1 EBIT EUR 36.6 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 35.9 MILLION)