Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj:

* SAYS TO DISCONTINUE ITS BUILDING AND HOME IMPROVEMENT TRADE OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA

* SAYS HAS AGREED TO SELL 12 BUILDING AND HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE PROPERTIES IN RUSSIA TO LEROY MERLIN VOSTOK LLC

* SAYS TRANSACTION FOR THE PROPERTIES IN CASH IS APPROXIMATELY RUB 12 BILLION, AROUND 169 EURO MILLIONS

* SAYS Q1-Q4 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED