BRIEF-Kesko to sell Indoor Group Oy

June 20 (Reuters) - KESKO OYJ

* KESKO TO SELL INDOOR GROUP OY, RESPONSIBLE FOR ASKO AND SOTKA

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL INDOOR GROUP, WHICH IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ASKO AND SOTKA FURNITURE TRADE CHAINS

* DEBT FREE PRICE OF SALE, STRUCTURED AS A SHARE TRANSACTION, IS EUR 67 MILLION

* WHEN TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED, KESKO CORPORATION WILL RECORD A PROFIT OF EUR 15 MILLION ON DIVESTMENT

* TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED ON 30 JUNE 2017.