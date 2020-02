BRIEF-Keurig Dr Pepper And Nestlé Usa Announce Long-Term Partnership For Starbucks K-Cup Pods In North America

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc:

* KEURIG DR PEPPER AND NESTLÉ USA ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP FOR STARBUCKS K-CUP PODS IN NORTH AMERICA

* KEURIG DR PEPPER - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN KDP AND NESTLÉ WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* KEURIG DR PEPPER - AGREEMENT WITH NESTLÉ USA TO MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTE STARBUCKS BRANDED PACKAGED COFFEE IN K-CUP PODS IN U.S. AND CANADA

* KEURIG DR PEPPER - NEW AGREEMENT WITH NESTLÉ, WILL REPLACE EXISTING K-CUP POD AGREEMENT BETWEEN KDP AND STARBUCKS FOLLOWING A TRANSITION PERIOD