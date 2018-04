April 30 (Reuters) - Kew Media Group Inc:

* KEW MEDIA GROUP - HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE ESSENTIAL QUAIL MEDIA GROUP FOR AN INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE OF AUD$32.8 MILLION

* KEW MEDIA GROUP - DEAL IS COMPRISED OF AUD$20 MILLION IN CASH & AUD$12.8 MILLION IN CLASS B SHARES OF KEW VALUED AT C$10.00 PER SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2JAXUSA) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)