BRIEF-KEW MEDIA Group announces acquisition of TCB Media Rights
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-KEW MEDIA Group announces acquisition of TCB Media Rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - KEW MEDIA Group Inc :

* KEW MEDIA Group announces acquisition of TCB Media Rights

* KEW MEDIA will pay initial consideration on closing of £5.6 million in cash and £0.7 million in Class B shares of KEW MEDIA

* Expects transaction to be accretive to KEW MEDIA’s financial results in first 12 months following closing​

* TCB will continue to operate as it has been

* ‍TCB is expected to generate approximately £11.5 million of revenue and £1.0 million or higher of adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
