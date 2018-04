April 2 (Reuters) - Kew Media Group Inc:

* KEW MEDIA GROUP REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* ‍QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.66 PER SHARE​

* KEW MEDIA EXPECTS FY 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FURTHER ACQUISITIONS) IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

* ‍KEW MEDIA EXPECTS PRODUCT DELIVERIES AND CONSEQUENT REVENUES TO BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, COMPARED TO FIRST HALF​