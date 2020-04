April 13 (Reuters) - Kewaunee Scientific Corp:

* KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC- ON APRIL 9, RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM GOVERNMENT OF KARNATAKA, INDIA TO RE-COMMENCE OPERATIONS AT BANGALORE

* KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP - APPROVAL LIMITS OPERATIONS TO 50% OF STAFF CAPACITY AT FACILITY

* KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP - KEWAUNEE RESUMED OPERATIONS AT FACILITY IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPROVAL ON APRIL 13