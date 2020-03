March 24 (Reuters) - Kewaunee Scientific Corp:

* KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC -TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED BANGALORE INDIA FACILITY OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO PRIME MINISTER MODI’S ANNOUNCEMENT, KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT ORDERS

* KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP - PLANS TO FILE FORM 8-K TO NOTIFY PUBLIC ONCE OPERATIONS AT ITS BANGALORE, INDIA MANUFACTURING FACILITY HAVE RESUMED Source text (bit.ly/2QGcjTu) Further company coverage: