June 19 (Reuters) - Key Alliance Group Bhd:

* UNIT APPOINTED AS REPRESENTATIVE FOR REGISTRATION, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF COVID-19 RT PCR TEST KITS

* CO TO CARRY OUT MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF THE CARE GENE COVID-19 RT PCR KIT PRODUCED BY WELLS BIO INC

* UNIT TO ALSO SUBMIT ITS PRODUCT OF CARE GENE COVID-19 RT PCR TEST KIT TO MEDICAL DEVICE AUTHORITY FOR SPECIAL ACCESS APPROVAL