May 14 (Reuters) - Key Energy Services Inc:

* KEY ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER RESIGNATION AND APPOINTS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROBERT DRUMMOND NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN

* KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC - NAMED MARSHALL DODSON AS INTERIM CEO

* KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC - DRUMMOND WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN ON KEY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: