March 27 (Reuters) - Key Energy Services Inc:

* KEY ENERGY SERVICES SAYS SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS IMPACTED BY 200 TO 250 BPS DUE TO EMPLOYMENT TAXES VERSUS Q4 2017 - SEC FILING

* SEES HIGH-SINGLE-TO-DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS IN Q2 2018

* EXPECTS ITS LIQUIDITY TO BE ABOUT $75 MILLION AT END OF Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2DYkH7s) Further company coverage: