May 1 (Reuters) - Key Tronic Corp:

* KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AWARDED CONTRACT WITH SKYBELL TECHNOLOGIES

* KEY TRONIC CORP - BEGUN MANUFACTURING FOR SKYBELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC

* KEY TRONIC CORP - ONCE FULLY RAMPED OVER NEXT FEW QUARTERS, SKYBELL COULD REPRESENT 10% OR MORE OF KEY TRONIC’S TOTAL REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)