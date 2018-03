March 29 (Reuters) - Keycorp:

* KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES

* KEYCORP - TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 2018

* KEYCORP - KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL