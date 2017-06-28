BRIEF-KeyCorp announces CCAR capital plan

June 28 (Reuters) - KeyCorp:

* KeyCorp announces CCAR capital plan which includes two common stock dividend increases and new share repurchase authorization

* KeyCorp - increase in quarterly common share dividend from $0.095 per share up to $0.105 per share

* KeyCorp - additional potential increase in quarterly common share dividend, up to $.120 per share will be considered by board

* KeyCorp - co's plan includes common share repurchase program of up to $800 million

* KeyCorp - company anticipates repurchasing common shares under 2017 capital plan through June 30, 2018