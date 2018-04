BRIEF-Keycorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share

April 19 (Reuters) - KeyCorp:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $402 MILLION, OR $.38 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MILLION VERSUS $929 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MILLION VERSUS $58 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MILLION VERSUS $870 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* AT QUARTER-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PERCENT

* QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MILLION VERSUS $63 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* AT QUARTER-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PERCENT

* BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)