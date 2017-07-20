FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Keycorp reports Q2 net income of $393 million, or $.36 per common share
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Keycorp reports Q2 net income of $393 million, or $.36 per common share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Keycorp

* Q2 allowance for loan and lease losses $870 million versus $854 million

* Q2 net loan charge-offs $66 million versus $43 million

* Keycorp reports second quarter 2017 net income of $393 million, or $.36 per common share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio ‍9.97​ percent versus 9.91 percent in Q1

* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio ‍10.79​ percent versus 10.74 percent in Q1

* Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $987 million for Q2 of 2017, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $605 million year ago

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Key’s provision for credit losses was $66 million for Q2 of 2017, compared to $52 million for Q2 of 2016

* 2017 capital plan, includes 2 common share dividend increases (subject to board approval), a common share repurchase program of up to $800 million

* Share repurchases are expected to be executed over next four quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.