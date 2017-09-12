BRIEF-Keycorp says will reach $450 mln in cost savings by early 2018

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Keycorp:

* “There is additional revenue opportunity from First Niagara, which we’re in the early days of realizing” - Conf call

* Keycorp says will reach $450 million in cost savings by early 2018 from First Niagara acquisition - Conf call

* Keycorp says on revenue side, remains confident in reaching $300 million in revenue synergies over next 2-3 years from First Niagara acquisition - Conf call

* Keycorp - subject to board approval, qtrly dividend for Q4 and Q2 of next year, would grow by additional 26% from current level to $0.12 per share - Conf call Further company coverage: