FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Keycorp says will reach $450 mln in cost savings by early 2018
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 4:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Keycorp says will reach $450 mln in cost savings by early 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Keycorp:

* “There is additional revenue opportunity from First Niagara, which we’re in the early days of realizing” - Conf call

* Keycorp says will reach $450 million in cost savings by early 2018 from First Niagara acquisition - Conf call

* Keycorp says on revenue side, remains confident in reaching $300 million in revenue synergies over next 2-3 years from First Niagara acquisition - Conf call

* Keycorp - subject to board approval, qtrly dividend for Q4 and Q2 of next year, would grow by additional 26% from current level to $0.12 per share - Conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.