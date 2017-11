BRIEF-Keyera Announces Natural Gas Handling Agreements And Capital Investments At Its Simonette Gas Plant

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp:

* KEYERA ANNOUNCES NATURAL GAS HANDLING AGREEMENTS AND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS AT ITS SIMONETTE GAS PLANT

* KEYERA CORP - PLANS TO ENHANCE ITS SIMONETTE GAS PLANT OPERATIONS WITH IMPROVED INLET LIQUIDS HANDLING FACILITIES AND ACID GAS INJECTION FACILITIES

* KEYERA CORP - NOW EXPECTS TO INVEST GROWTH CAPITAL OF BETWEEN $800 MILLION AND $900 MILLION IN 2018

* KEYERA- ‍ ENTERED 10-YEAR GAS HANDLING AGREEMENTS WITH ATHABASCA OIL, MURPHY OIL TO PROCESS NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION FROM THEIR MONTNEY, DUVERNAY OPERATIONS​

* KEYERA CORP - INVESTMENTS AT SIMONETTE GAS PLANT OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO COST BETWEEN $85 MILLION AND $100 MILLION AND BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: