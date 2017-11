BRIEF-Keyera Corp. Announces $429.4 Million Public Offering Of Common Shares

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp:

* KEYERA CORP. ANNOUNCES $429.4 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* KEYERA CORP - KEYERA WILL ISSUE 12.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $35.20 PER COMMON SHARE

* KEYERA CORP - ‍PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE SHORT TERM INDEBTEDNESS UNDER CO‘S CREDIT FACILITIES

* KEYERA CORP - KEYERA NOW EXPECTS TO SPEND BETWEEN $800 MILLION AND $900 MILLION ON GROWTH PROJECTS IN 2018

* KEYERA CORP - ‍ BALANCE OF NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FUND CAPITAL PROJECTS AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​