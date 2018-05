May 8 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW WAS $155 MILLION OR $0.75 PER SHARE

* FOR 2018, KEYERA IS EXPECTING TO INVEST BETWEEN $900 MILLION AND $1 BILLION