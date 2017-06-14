FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group
June 14, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 300 million cubic feet of sour gas

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - new agreement enables Jacobs to provide engineering services for wapiti liquids handling & gas processing facility

* Jacobs Engineering - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 25,000 barrels of field condensate per day

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

