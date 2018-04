BRIEF-Keyera Says Entered Infrastructure Development And Midstream Service Agreement With Encana

April 2 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp:

* EXPECTS TO INVEST GROWTH CAPITAL OF BETWEEN $900 MILLION AND $1 BILLION IN 2018

* ENTERED 20 YEAR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

* DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA

* PRELIMINARY CAPITAL ESTIMATE FOR PIPESTONE PLANT IS BETWEEN $500 MILLION AND $600 MILLION

* PIPESTONE PLANT WILL INCLUDE A TOTAL OF 200 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF SOUR GAS PROCESSING CAPACITY