April 9 (Reuters) - KeyHolder Inc

* Says it signs basic agreement to take over television production business from BIGFACE in July

* Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit on April 13

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 100 million yen and be mainly engaged in establishment and operation of live event space

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XWJPH9; goo.gl/yTthoM

