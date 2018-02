Feb 14 (Reuters) - KEYRUS SA:

* ‍2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES: EUR 257.4M​

* ‍4(TH) QUARTER 2017 REVENUES: EUR 70.8M​

* ‍ANNUAL ORGANIC GROWTH: +11.8%​

* ‍Q4 ORGANIC GROWTH: +13.6%​

* “IN THE MID-MARKET SEGMENT, THE ORDER BOOK IS BROADLY STABLE, WHICH POINTS TOWARDS THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR BEING IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS ONE.” - CEO

* "WE ARE WELL INTO OUR PROJECT TO STRIVE FOR INCREASINGLY PROFITABLE GROWTH BETWEEN NOW AND 2020." - CEO