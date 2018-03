March 20 (Reuters) - KEYRUS SA:

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 14.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 7.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2018 SHOULD CONSOLIDATE THE PERFORMANCE REALIZED IN 2017‍​

* NET CASH POSITION AT DEC. 31 AT EUR 20.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.0 MILLION YEAR AGO