BRIEF-Keyrus FY Turnover Up At 286.7 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - KEYRUS SA:

* 2019 NET LOSS (GROUP SHARE): 6.0 M €

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT INCREASED AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 TO € 46.8 MILLION COMPARED TO € 39.8 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

* NET CASH POSITION € 30.0 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 VERSUS € 27.1M AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE CONSIDER AT THIS POINT, AND TAKING INTO ACCOUNT FORECASTS TO DATE, THAT THE CONTINUATION OF OUR OPERATION IS NOT IN QUESTION - CEO

* DROP IN ACTIVITY RANGES FROM AN INSIGNIFICANT IMPACT IN THE UNITED STATES UP TO 30% LESS ACTIVITY IN FRANCE, AND 50% IN COUNTRIES LIKE SPAIN OR ISRAEL