BRIEF-Keyrus Q1 Revenue Down At 70.6 Million Euros

May 12 (Reuters) - KEYRUS SA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 70.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 74.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PURSUIT OF OUR OPERATIONS IS NOT CALLED INTO QUESTION

* CONFIRMS ABILITY TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS FOR CURRENT FY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INSIGNIFICANT IMPACT IN US, 30% DECREASE IN ACTIVITY IN FRANCE, AND 50% IN COUNTRIES LIKE SPAIN OR ISRAEL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY IS VERY SLOWED DOWN IN DIFFERENT REGIONS