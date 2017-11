Nov 6 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies Inc

* Keysight Technologies Inc - ‍reaffirms Q4 2017 guidance​

* Keysight Technologies Inc says is reaffirming guidance at this time “solely in response to any uncertainty created by Northern California wildfires​”

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $885.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: