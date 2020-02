Feb 26 (Reuters) - Keytone Dairy Corporation Ltd:

* CORONAVIRUS ANTICIPATED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON KEYTONE BUSINESS

* PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT TEAM PRIORITISING DEVELOPMENT OF IMMUNITY-STYLE NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS TO MEET IN-BOUND DEMAND FROM CHINA MARKET

* EXPECTS STRONG CURRENT QUARTER & RUN RATE LEADING INTO FY STARTING 1 APRIL