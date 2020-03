March 25 (Reuters) - Keytone Dairy Corporation Ltd:

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN INBOUND DEMAND FOR PROPRIETARY PRODUCTS AS A RESULT OF COVD-19

* KEYDAIRY FORMULATED MILK POWDERS EXPERIENCING INCREASE IN DEMAND OF 4 TIMES GREATER THAN THAT PRIOR TO COVID-19

* EXPECTS TO SCALE UP PRODUCTION TO MULTIPLE SHIFTS OVER SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM

* FAST TRACKING ROLL-OUT OF ONLINE PLATFORM FOR DIRECT PURCHASE OF MILK POWDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: