BRIEF-Keytruda Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Study, Significantly Improving OS As First-Line Therapy In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 In At Least 1 Pct Of Tumor Cells

April 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD-L1 IN AT LEAST 1 PERCENT OF TUMOR CELLS

* SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

* PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT