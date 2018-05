BRIEF-KeyW Announces $340 Million Senior Secured Credit Facilities

May 8 (Reuters) - KEYW Holding Corp:

* KEYW ANNOUNCES $340 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $215 MILLION FIRST LIEN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2024

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $75 MILLION SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2025

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $50 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2023

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - USED A PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN A

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM FACILITIES TO BE USED TO REPURCHASE ALL/A PORTION OF 2.50% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE JULY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: