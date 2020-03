BRIEF-Keywords Studios To Delay FY Results Announcement

March 25 (Reuters) - Keywords Studios PLC:

* KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC - DECIDED TO DELAY FY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

* KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC - GROUP WILL REPORT NO EARLIER THAN 6 APRIL 2020

* KEYWORDS STUDIOS - TRADING IN 2020 STARTED IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR, WITH ONLY MINIMAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IN FIRST TWO MONTHS

* KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC - DO EXPECT DISRUPTION TO PROVISION OF OUR SERVICES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC - ANTICIPATE UNDERLYING DRIVERS OF GROWTH ACROSS VIDEO GAMES MARKET TO REMAIN INTACT