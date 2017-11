Nov 8 (Reuters) - KEYYO SA:

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​ 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY: CONFIRMS TO SEE REVENUE ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS, GROWING BY AROUND 10% AND CURRENT OPERATING INCOME UP 20%‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yh1DPQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)