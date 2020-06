June 8 (Reuters) - Kezar Life Sciences Inc:

* KEZAR ANNOUNCES PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46.7 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK AND PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS

* KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES - PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF EACH SHARE OF COMMON STOCK IS $5.50 AND EACH PRE-FUNDED WARRANT IS $5.499 PER UNDERLYING SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: