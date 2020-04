BRIEF-Kezar Provides Statement Regarding Covid-19 Pandemic

April 9 (Reuters) - Kezar Life Sciences Inc:

* KEZAR PROVIDES STATEMENT REGARDING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC - ANTICIPATE DELAYS IN OUR PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND DATA RELEASE MILESTONES FOR KZR-616

* KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC - AS PHASE 1B PORTION OF OUR MISSION STUDY IS OPEN-LABEL, CO WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE DATA DURING COURSE OF 2020

* KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC - BELIEVE BALANCE WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FULLY FUND COMPANY INTO Q3 OF 2022